Shift4 Payments to be the preferred payments provider for BetMGM

Tuesday 22 June 2021 15:41 CET | News

Shift4 Payments has announced that it will be the preferred payments provider for BetMGM, a US-based online gaming and sports betting platform.

Shift4 will power online gaming and sports betting transactions through BetMGM’s website and mobile application, using the company’s end-to-end processing technology. Shift4’s payment platform features PCI-validated point-to-point encryption and tokenization technology to deliver an integrated payment solution.

Shift4 Payments is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering an omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and more.


Keywords: Shift4 Payments, gambling, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
