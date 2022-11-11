Shift4 launches online payments platform

Through Shift4’s new online payments platform businesses are enabled to create in an easy manner a customisable checkout form that can be embedded on any page of a website by using a minimal number of lines of code. The form features an UI that is intuitive and mobile-friendly and supports 24 languages, over 160 currencies, and all the main card types.
Additionally, it underpins a diverse range of payment scenarios, including one-time payments, recurring payments and subscriptions, hybrid billing models with both one-time fees and subscription costs, as well as variable billing for business models such as pay-per-use or pay-per-user. Furthermore, the platform includes smart anti-fraud tools aimed at helping with the prevention of fraudulent transactions and protection of businesses from chargebacks.
Speaking on the launch, company officials have stated in their press release that the online payments platform was designed to deliver a solution for supporting ecommerce merchants globally, irrespective of how large or complex they are. Built by developers for developers, the platform enables web and mobile payments with an easy and flexible integration, management tools, as well as an increased level of security.
Developers are provided will all the necessary tools for implementing an online payment solution, including a customisable API, reliable SDKs, and extensive support resources. Additionally, the platform features a sandbox mode that enables developers to test the API and the entirety of the payment process from the perspective of the customer.
In September 2022, the company launched SkyTab POS, a point-of-sale system targeting restaurants and food businesses. The solution uses Android-based software and includes features for online ordering and reservations, marketing tools and loyalty programmes, as well as mobile devices for tableside ordering and payments.
In March 2022, Shift4 announced the acquisition of Finaro, a cross-border payment provider, in a deal worth USD 575 million. As part of the acquisition, Finaro provided the global infrastructure and technology required for driving Shift4’s international ambitions in delivering a unified commerce experience. Through the integration of Finaro’s capabilities, the company was looking to expand its services globally; with Shift4 having had at the time over 425 software integrations and more than 200,000 merchant customers with a multinational presence, the acquisition was believed to help unlock international opportunities.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions