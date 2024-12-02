PXP has partnered with Zeal, a fintech focusing on retail, to unify payment technology with smart loyalty solutions.

With the alliance, PXP will integrate Zeal’s loyalty engine directly at the POS, increasing merchant acquisition and engagement. Zeal will have access to PXP’s established merchant network and infrastructure, enabling faster deployment and broader market reach.

Transforming loyalty at checkout

For users, the alliance promises a better experience, allowing them to earn and redeem personalised rewards automatically during checkout in-store or online. The two companies aim to solve issues around disconnected loyalty systems, low engagement, and manual redemption, offering a smarter and more connected commerce journey.

Customers will get instant rewards recognition across all channels, eliminating the risk of forgotten reward cards, expired points, and complicated redemption processes. The integration offers real-time personalisation, adapting to individual shopping behaviours and making transactions more rewarding.

PXP believes that the collaboration will solve challenges in loyalty, such as fragmentation, lack of real-time engagement, and complicated redemption processes. By embedding intelligent rewards into the payments flow, PXP can improve customer experience and retention, making rewards a convenient extension to every transaction.

According to Retail Times, 91% of UK shoppers are actively engaged in loyalty programmes. This highlights a strong demand for personalised and convenient experiences across retail sectors. Zeal chose PXP for its omnichannel payments infrastructure, UK merchant network, and expertise in hospitality and retail. The alliance will enable simple reward redemption, real-time customer insights, and payment-linked engagement.

Both companies share a mission to expand the use of smarter commerce and customer-centric technology, seeing potential through a joint go-to-market effort and data-driven customisation.

This latest collaboration is one of many for PXP, as it aims to accelerate growth by fostering partnerships and reinforcing its position in the connected commerce market. PXP is processing over USD 30 billion annually and supporting a suite of capabilities such as in-house acquiring, fraud protection, and alternative payment methods, as well as analytics features.