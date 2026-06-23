PNB enables Google Pay for Mastercard credit cards

Philippine National Bank has enabled Google Pay for Mastercard credit cardholders, extending tap-to-pay payment options in the Philippines.

The service forms part of PNB's tokenisation strategy, designed to strengthen payment security and support the bank's long-term digital banking agenda. The development comes approximately six months after Google Pay formally commenced operations in the Philippines in November 2025, when users gained the ability to link debit cards, credit cards, and e-money accounts to the platform for contactless transactions.

Tokenisation as the security foundation

The Google Pay integration relies on tokenisation, a process by which a cardholder's actual account details are replaced with an encrypted digital token at the time of each transaction. This mechanism ensures that sensitive card information is not transmitted to merchants during payment, reducing the risk of data exposure. In addition, the digital token substitutes the card number in every transaction, meaning that actual account details remain protected throughout the payment process. Enrolled PNB Mastercard credit cardholders can activate the service by linking their card to the Google Pay application on an Android device.

Edwin Bautista, PNB's president and chief executive officer, noted that the integration reflects the bank's approach to combining payment convenience with stronger security through tokenisation, and characterised it as a step forward in the institution's transition towards a more integrated, digital banking experience for cardholders.

Regulatory background and market context

The integration follows active regulatory engagement with the mobile payments sector in the Philippines. In December 2024, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) deputy governor Mamerto Tangonan confirmed that both Apple Pay and Google Pay were exploring entry into the Philippine market, indicating openness at the central bank level to international mobile payment platforms.

PNB ranked as the eighth-largest bank in the Philippines by total assets in 2025, recording PHP 1.368 trillion in assets, equivalent to approximately USD 24 billion. The bank's adoption of Google Pay reflects a broader trend across Southeast Asia, where financial institutions are expanding digital wallet compatibility to meet growing demand for mobile payment options.

For Mastercard, the development extends its Google Pay-compatible card portfolio in the Philippines, reinforcing its digital payments position in the country. As contactless payment adoption grows across the region, alignment with major digital wallet platforms is becoming a key expectation for retail banking clients.