Bluecode has launched NFC payments on iOS and Android in collaboration with Discover Network, enabling global acceptance for scheme members.

The European mobile payment system has activated NFC payments across both major mobile platforms, connecting to Discover Network's infrastructure, which also encompasses Diners Club International. The arrangement sits within Bluecode's 'Payment Roaming' framework, a model designed to make the payment system interoperable with national and international payment networks, while keeping all transaction data and processing within Europe.

Through this arrangement, Bluecode's issuing banks and their users gain access to a wide global merchant ecosystem. At the same time, Bluecode states that all transactions continue to be processed within its European infrastructure, built on a European software development kit (SDK) and a European token service. In addition, the company notes that this architecture ensures no data or transaction fees leave Europe, and that all transactions remain within the Bluecode scheme, with banks issuing Bluecode credentials and users paying with Bluecode throughout.

Christian Pirkner, CEO of Bluecode, stated that the collaboration enables issuing banks to offer a globally accepted, account-based NFC payment solution while remaining fully within the Bluecode scheme. Matt Sloan, Vice President of International Markets at Discover Network, described the partnership as a model for how Discover Network can deliver value to European domestic schemes, banks, merchants, and consumers, while extending Bluecode users' access to millions of locations globally.

Deployment and strategic context

According to the official press release, the first issuing partners have already integrated Bluecode's NFC capabilities, with initial deployment focused on the Eurozone. The rollout across both iOS and Android platforms is intended to support wider adoption among banks and their users across the region.

The launch comes as European policymakers and industry participants continue to discuss payment sovereignty and the goal of reducing dependence on non-European payment infrastructure. Bluecode positions its model as an option for European issuing banks seeking global acceptance without routing transactions or data through non-European systems.

Through the process of connecting to Discover Network's global alliance structure, Bluecode scheme members can access interoperability with multiple international payment networks while, according to the company, adhering to European standards for security, privacy, and data protection. The development marks a further step in Bluecode's broader strategy to establish itself as a pan-European mobile payment scheme with international reach.