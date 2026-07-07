PhotonPay has integrated Apple Pay and Google Pay into its Global Checkout solution, enabling one-touch payments across major markets.

According to Worldpay's 2026 Global Payments Report, digital wallets accounted for 56% of global ecommerce transactions and 33% of point-of-sale volume, representing a combined USD 13.8 trillion in transaction value. The report describes digital wallets as the most widely used payment method worldwide. Apple Pay and Google Pay together hold a combined market share of between 30% and 35% across North America and Europe, a position attributed largely to biometric authentication, which replaces manual entry of card numbers, billing addresses, and expiry dates with a fingerprint or face scan.

PhotonPay said the addition of the two wallets is intended to reduce the number of steps between purchase intent and completed transaction. The company pointed to several features of its Global Checkout offering, including machine learning-based payment optimisation, covering ISO message alterations, merchant category code routing, and automatic retries, aimed at improving authorisation rates. The checkout also supports multi-currency settlement, allowing merchants to settle in the currency in which customers pay, and is designed to function across desktop and mobile devices.

Beyond card and wallet payments, PhotonPay's Global Checkout also supports stablecoins, including USDT and USDC, providing merchants with a single checkout layer for both fiat and digital asset payments.

Market presence and licensing

PhotonPay operates in Hong Kong, Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia, and holds more than 20 payment and financial licences globally. The company said its risk infrastructure includes a real-time monitoring engine intended to support transaction compliance and traceability. Its services are structured around specific sectors, including ecommerce, gaming, and digital entertainment, and platform businesses that require split payments and fund aggregation.

The integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay follows a broader industry shift toward wallet-based checkout, as merchants adapt to changing consumer payment preferences. In addition, PhotonPay said it plans to continue expanding its local payment method coverage as digital wallet adoption grows.