Payfuture has integrated with Shopify to give merchants access to local payment methods in India, including UPI and NetBanking.

The move is aimed at merchants seeking to reach consumers in India's ecommerce market without building separate local payment infrastructure.

Through the Payfuture app, Shopify merchants can now offer Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and NetBanking to customers in India. Both methods are widely used across the country, reflecting a broader shift towards mobile-first and account-based payment instruments rather than card transactions. In addition, for merchants operating internationally, the integration is intended to remove the need to establish individual connections with local payment rails, banks, or acquiring partners in order to accept these methods.

Market context

According to the official press release, India's online retail sector has been projected to reach a value of between USD 150 billion and USD 170 billion by 2027. Growth in the market has been linked to widespread mobile-first consumer behaviour and continued reliance on domestic payment systems such as UPI, which has become one of the primary methods for digital transactions in the country. Similar dynamics have also been observed elsewhere in South Asia, where local payment preferences continue to shape how international merchants approach market entry.

As competition among ecommerce platforms operating in the region increases, the ability to support local payment preferences, alongside compliance with regional regulatory requirements, has become a factor that merchants weigh when deciding where and how to scale their operations. Platforms and payment providers that can offer this kind of localisation are positioned to support merchants seeking longer-term access to the market, rather than short-term or test-stage entry.

Manpreet Haer, CEO and Co-Founder of Payfuture said that the Shopify integration forms part of Payfuture's wider approach to providing local payment connectivity through established ecommerce platforms. The company has said it will continue to invest in regional infrastructure to support merchants expanding into India and other high-growth markets. It was also noted that the aim of the integration is to allow international merchants to operate within the Indian ecommerce ecosystem while maintaining compliance and operational consistency.

The launch adds to a series of local payment integrations Payfuture has pursued with global commerce platforms, as part of its broader positioning as a payments provider focused on emerging and high-growth regions.