



Through this collaboration, PayTabs Egypt and Azimut intend to allow online top-ups for trading accounts and investment funds on azinvest, leveraging debit and prepaid cards. The partnership was approved by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), enabling Azimut customers to fund their accounts digitally. In addition, this introduction works towards optimising investment accounts management by integrating online payment options on the platform.











Furthermore, representatives from PayTabs Egypt commented on the announcement, mentioning that the collaboration with Azimut supports the region’s investment market, allowing it to further advance and meet the needs, demands, and preferences of customers. Enabling simplified debit and prepaid card payments for stock trading is set to assist the two companies in scaling the boundaries of digital payment solutions. At the same time, Azimut highlighted that azinvest focuses on mitigating the need for clients to visit a physical branch or sign a document. By making PayTabs Egypt their company’s payment gateway, Azimut works towards supporting its clients in achieving their savings and investment objectives.





Recent news from PayTabs Group

The current announcement comes months after PayTabs teamed up with Digital Haze to advance business operations across the Levant region. Working together enabled PayTabs and Digital Haze to assist business operations across the region by providing data-supported insights and intelligence. Through this, the two companies focused on elevating their ecommerce business and digital payments journey. Also, PayTabs and Digital Haze were set to deliver small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a suite of human behaviour insights and technology support needed to expand in a progressively digital industry.

Moreover, back in May 2024, PayTabs collaborated with NuMetric to augment online invoice collection and automation for users. NuMetric users were set to gain direct access to PayTabs’ payment orchestration platform, facilitating simplified service integration. This initiative was developed to enable NuMetric customers to utilise the PayTabs platform and dashboards, ensuring a secure and efficient transaction process.