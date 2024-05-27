Subscribe
News

PayTabs partners with NuMetric

Monday 27 May 2024 14:29 CET | News

PayTabs Group has announced a partnership with financial management solutions provider NuMetric to improve online invoice collection and automation for users.

 

Through this partnership, NuMetric users will gain direct access to PayTabs' payment orchestration platform, facilitating seamless service integration. In essence, this initiative is designed to allow NuMetric users to fully leverage the PayTabs platform and dashboards, ensuring a smooth, secure, and efficient transaction process. 

NuMetric's goal is to help small business owners manage their finances effectively, promoting the growth of new self-employed ventures and supporting existing small businesses. The partnership aligns with PayTabs' objective to provide small and medium-sized businesses with the necessary tools, platform, and technology for efficient payment solutions and business operations. 

In the company press release, representatives from NuMetric expressed optimism about the potential growth and opportunities of this partnership. They highlighted that integrating PayTabs' payment platform into NuMetric's system aims to simplify and secure the online payment process for users. 

In turn, officials from PayTabs noted that the collaboration focuses on enhancing online invoice collection and automation thus improving the digital landscape and technologies in the Saudi Arabian and Jordanian markets. The global e-invoicing market is projected to reach USD 35.9 billion by 2028, according to Global News Wire.

 

More information about the two companies 

NuMetric is an accounting technology company that leverages cloud technology to provide innovative financial management solutions. It features a dynamic dashboard, professional sales cycle management, comprehensive financial reporting, automated inventory management, payroll systems, and an API for customised workflows. NuMetric supports global and regional e-invoicing and offers a mobile app for on-the-go sales management. 

As for PayTabs Group, it offers payment solutions across multiple currencies and markets. It provides infrastructure for B2B payment solutions, including digital invoicing, QR codes, social media payments, point of sale, and switching platforms. PayTabs also develops mobile applications and solutions for various sectors, enabling governments and large organisations to manage payments independently. In 2022, PayTabs acquired Türkiye's social commerce platform Paymes, and in 2023, it received payment gateway certification from Saudi Payments.


Keywords: partnership, financial services, e-invoicing, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: NuMetric, PayTabs
Countries: Saudi Arabia
NuMetric

|

PayTabs

|
