Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

PayTabs partners with Digital Haze

Friday 26 July 2024 09:08 CET | News

Payment solutions provider PayTabs Group has entered a channel partnership with Digital Haze to advance business operations across the Levant region. 

By working together, PayTabs and Digital Haze, which is a consulting firm focusing on cyber security, digital financial services, and compliance solutions, intend to enable business operations across the region by offering data-supported insights and intelligence. Through this, the two companies aim to elevate their ecommerce business and digital payments journey.

PayTabs Group has entered a channel partnership with Digital Haze to advance business operations across the Levant region.

In addition, PayTabs and Digital Haze are set to offer small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a suite of human behaviour insights, as well as the technology support needed to expand in a progressively digital industry. With Digital Haze’s knowledge of cyber security and its intelligence data-driven methodologies and PayTab’s issuing and acquiring payment orchestration platform, the two firms plan to provide digital payment solutions that are secure and scalable.

PayTabs and Digital Haze’s development strategy

By merging PayTabs’ orchestration platform and Digital Haze's ability to address business security concerns while navigating the web safely, businesses in the Levant region are set to be enabled to scale their digital reach and maximise revenue potential. Also, the PayTabs Channel Partner Program focuses on delivering the prospective for partners such as Digital Haze to earn rewards by referring its payment orchestration solutions to their clients.

Furthermore, the partnership with Digital Haze intends to allow PayTabs to expand its reach and impact, as the company works towards optimising digital business ideas across the region into profitable results. According to PayTab’s officials, by teaming up with Digital Haze, the firm aims to develop a more secure and efficient digital ecosystem for businesses across the Levant region. Additionally, SMEs and corporate enterprises can benefit from growth capabilities when it comes to their operations while maintaining a competitive edge in the current market landscape.

The collaboration with Digital Haze follows several others for PayTabs, with the firm most recently entering a partnership with NuMetric to improve online invoice collection and automation for users. The strategic move enabled NuMetric’s users to gain access to PayTabs’ payment orchestration platform, which was set to facilitate simplified service integration. The initiative was developed to allow customers to fully utilise the PayTabs’ platform and dashboards, ensuring a secure and convenient transaction process.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payments orchestration, digital payments, SMEs, digitalisation, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Digital Haze, PayTabs
Countries: Middle East
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Digital Haze

|

PayTabs

|
Discover all the Company news on Digital Haze and other articles related to Digital Haze in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like