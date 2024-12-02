Paysera invests in wind and solar parks to generate green energy





Following this purchase, Paysera will use the alternative energy generated in the park to fully supply its offices in Kaunas, Vilnius, and Alytus. The majority of the energy will go to the national electricity grid.

The aim of Paysera is to fully become a clean energy consumer, by generating 100% of the energy in the green park. The solar and wind farms will be used to contribute through the process of reducing the climate impact that the company has.

Currently, 5% of the needed energy was generated by the solar modules from the roof of the office from Vilnius. It is also estimated that the wind and solar turbines will generate around 2 million kWh of green electricity together per year.

Both of the products were acquired from the SPG Group, the developer of this project.











Paysera’s expansion strategy

Lithuania-based company Paysera supplies its customers with multiple services and solutions, such as payment gateways, money transfers, currency conversions, event ticketing platforms, payment cards, parcel locker networks, as well as a finance management application.

In November of 2022, Paysera expanded to Georgia, after the National Bank of Georgia granted the company `Paysera Georgia`, its 15th commercial bank license, as well as its first digital bank license.

In the country’s capital, Tbilisi, the expansion involved two customer service centres, with most services provided remotely. The bank supported SEPA and SEPA Instant payments, meaning that a large number of money from Georgia to Europe were enabled to be transferred.

Earlier in the same month, Paysera announced its partnership with Airwallex to offer businesses the possibility to carry out USD payment transfers to China.

Customers and organisations were allowed to pay for goods, commodities, as well as technologies in USD to China-based manufacturers and suppliers. Paysera officials stated that having money passages from Europe to China and the US is important for businesses to buy technology, goods, or production components.

The company enabled support for UDS transfers to the US, and following the announcement, customers of Paysera had the opportunity to send USD to China, after the integration with the international financial services platform Airwallex.

This was the second partnership with Airwallex announced in the same month by Paysera. The first one focused on allowing clients to send money to 149 countries and 9 countries’ open IBAN accounts.

The aim of this collaboration was to provide customers with additional services and options when it comes to international transfers and payments, concentrating on making the process more efficient and secure for them.