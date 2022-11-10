Paysera enables USD transfers to China

With the holiday season approaching, businesses will have the opportunity of paying for goods, commodities, and technology in USD to China-based suppliers and manufacturers. Speaking on the announcement, Paysera officials have stated in their press release that with China and the US being the main trading partners in the European Union, having a money passage from Europe to these countries is important for businesses that buy goods, technology, or production components. As the company has already enabled support for USD transfers to the US, with this news the company is looking to offer the same option to those importing from China, the ability to send USD to China being the result of an agreement and integration with international financial services platform, Airwallex.
According to the EU, as per information provided in the company’s press release, EU imports from China reached EUR 363 billion in 2019, and EUR 472 billion in 2021, with the EU importing EUR 1.3 billion worth of Chinese-made products on a daily basis.
Early in November 2022, Paysera announced their partnership with Airwallex to enable Paysera’s client base to carry out international transfers in 149 countries and an additional 9 countries’ open IBAN accounts. This initiative followed the company’s goal in providing additional options and services to their client base in relation to international transfers, increase efficiency for said services alongside its partners, with the ultimate goal of becoming a financial and lifestyle services super-app within the international fintech industry.
Paysera is a fintech company that provides financial and other related services globally in a fast, convenient, and affordable manner. Their product offering ranges from a payment gateway for e-shops to money transfers, currency conversion, payment cards, an event ticketing platform, a parcel locker network, and a finance management app. The company was founded in 2004 and licensed as an e-money institution (EMI), and has 300 people working in 15 different cities worldwide.
