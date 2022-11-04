Paysera partners Airwallex to send money to 149 countries

When speaking on the agreement with Airwallex, Paysera officials have stated in their press release that they are looking to provide to their client base additional services and options when it comes to international transfers. Paysera believes that going forward, they will be able to provide increasingly efficient services alongside its partners and aims to become a super-app that provides financial and lifestyle services within the international fintech industry.
Paysera is a fintech company looking to provide financial and other related services globally, in a fast, convenient, and affordable manner. Its product offering includes a payment gateway for e-shops, money transfers, currency conversion, payment cards, an event ticketing platform, finance management app, and parcel locker network, yet to be launched. Founded in 2004, the company is licensed as an e-money institution (EMI) and has 300 people working in 15 cities worldwide.
In June 2022, the company partnered with Globus Bank to enable Ukrainians to access transferred money as cash at the bank’s locations. The partnership followed a need to improve the way in which people access money, as bank transfers are not as convenient, nor as easily done. In Ukraine, 4 out of 10 people do not have an account, standard bank transfers from the EU to a bank in the country can take up to two business days, and correspondent banks charge fees from 10 to 20 EUR, making cash pickup transfers the only option at times. Cash pickup transfers can be made via Paysera's online banking to Ukraine in EUR, with the recipient being able to convert it into hryvnia at the rate provided by Globus Bank in the day of pickup.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions