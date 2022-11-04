Subscribe
Paysera partners Airwallex to send money to 149 countries

Friday 4 November 2022 15:00 CET | News

Lithuania-based fintech Paysera has partnered with Airwallex to enable its clients to send money to 149 countries and 9 countries’ open IBAN accounts.

 

When speaking on the agreement with Airwallex, Paysera officials have stated in their press release that they are looking to provide to their client base additional services and options when it comes to international transfers. Paysera believes that going forward, they will be able to provide increasingly efficient services alongside its partners and aims to become a super-app that provides financial and lifestyle services within the international fintech industry. 

Paysera product offering and past developments

Paysera is a fintech company looking to provide financial and other related services globally, in a fast, convenient, and affordable manner. Its product offering includes a payment gateway for e-shops, money transfers, currency conversion, payment cards, an event ticketing platform, finance management app, and parcel locker network, yet to be launched. Founded in 2004, the company is licensed as an e-money institution (EMI) and has 300 people working in 15 cities worldwide.

In June 2022, the company partnered with Globus Bank to enable Ukrainians to access transferred money as cash at the bank’s locations. The partnership followed a need to improve the way in which people access money, as bank transfers are not as convenient, nor as easily done. In Ukraine, 4 out of 10 people do not have an account, standard bank transfers from the EU to a bank in the country can take up to two business days, and correspondent banks charge fees from 10 to 20 EUR, making cash pickup transfers the only option at times.  Cash pickup transfers can be made via Paysera's online banking to Ukraine in EUR, with the recipient being able to convert it into hryvnia at the rate provided by Globus Bank in the day of pickup. 

Prior to the Globus Bank partnership, the company announced in March 2022 that with the Russian invasion, they had an increase in Ukrainian applications for opening an account and noted in their press release that they had removed the card-issuing and commission fees for transfers, as well as for opening an account. As the company had been a part of the Register of Payment Systems of Ukraine since 2021, the fintech was enabled to establish relationships with local banks for opening an account and performing systems integration.

Airwallex mission and capabilities

Airwallex is a financial technology platform looking to help businesses of all sizes to grow at a global scale. Having powerful payment and banking infrastructures, its technology helps businesses accept payments, move money globally, and simplify their financial operations, all through a single platform. Founded in 2015 in Australia, the company has a global footprint across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

