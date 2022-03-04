Paysera: Increasing number of Ukrainians to open EU-based accounts

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company has received more than 500 applications from Ukrainians to open an account. Paysera has so far been a friendly financial partner for those who come to work or study in the EU, with more than 60,000 Ukrainian clients alone having accounts with the company.
Paysera would like to note that the card-issuing and commission fees for transfers have been removed for all Ukrainian clients and businesses (the card can be sent to EU/EEA countries). Also, there is no fee for opening an account. Opening a Paysera account does not require a visit to the client service centre – it can be done via the app.
The National Bank of Ukraine included Paysera in the Register of Payment Systems of Ukraine in 2021. This allowed the fintech company to begin establishing relationships with local banks – to open an account and perform systems integration.
The UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) stresses that having a bank account is an absolute priority for refugees since, without a bank account, they would not be able to receive financial assistance, find employment, or pay their bills.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions