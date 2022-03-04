|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Paysera: Increasing number of Ukrainians to open EU-based accounts

Friday 4 March 2022 14:45 CET | News

Fintech Paysera has noticed a growing interest among Ukrainians in opening accounts in the European Union, according to an official press release. 

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company has received more than 500 applications from Ukrainians to open an account. Paysera has so far been a friendly financial partner for those who come to work or study in the EU, with more than 60,000 Ukrainian clients alone having accounts with the company. 

Paysera would like to note that the card-issuing and commission fees for transfers have been removed for all Ukrainian clients and businesses (the card can be sent to EU/EEA countries). Also, there is no fee for opening an account. Opening a Paysera account does not require a visit to the client service centre – it can be done via the app.

The National Bank of Ukraine included Paysera in the Register of Payment Systems of Ukraine in 2021. This allowed the fintech company to begin establishing relationships with local banks – to open an account and perform systems integration.

The UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) stresses that having a bank account is an absolute priority for refugees since, without a bank account, they would not be able to receive financial assistance, find employment, or pay their bills.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fintech, Russia Ukraine War, bank account
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Ukraine
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like