PayPal and dLocal extend payment access in emerging markets

The move aims to support international businesses looking for local payment acceptance without the need to establish on-the-ground operations.

The integration applies to PayPal’s Enterprise Payments platform, previously known as Braintree, which now allows its clients to accept domestic cards and a range of local payment methods in regions across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.

Local payment processing without local entities

Under the extended partnership, dLocal will serve as the underlying infrastructure provider, enabling both B2B and B2C payment flows for PayPal's enterprise clients. This includes domestic transaction processing and support for alternative payment options, with dLocal acting as the intermediary for cross-border money movement.

Businesses already connected to PayPal’s platform will be able to use their existing integrations to process payments locally. This is expected to reduce technical overhead, as no additional development or complex onboarding is required for entering new markets.

Company officials from dLocal stated that the agreement is designed to simplify access to hard-to-reach countries and improve transaction approval rates by using local acquirers for payment processing. They added that businesses can manage both international and domestic payments through a single consolidated platform.

Representatives from PayPal noted that this development aligns with wider efforts to streamline global commerce, particularly in markets that have previously lacked sufficient infrastructure for cross-border transactions.

