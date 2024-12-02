PayPal and april introduce free DIY tax filing

PayPal has partnered with april, an embedded tax technology platform, to allow US PayPal Debit Mastercard customers to file their 2025 tax returns for free using april’s DIY tax filing solution.

This is projected to save users approximately USD 160 in typical costs. To do this, users follow a simple process through april’s tax engine to enter information, upload documents, and file digitally with the IRS for fast and secure processing. The information is prefilled based on the data available in a customer’s uploaded documents.

Tax filing made easier

PayPal is committed to offering its customers rewarding ways to manage their funds, and the alliance with april supports this mission, allowing customers to have control over their finances on a single platform and simplify tax preparation.

Users are granted query support through april’s AI-driven chatbot or through live support for a fee. The average time to file is often less than twenty minutes, and the company guarantees the maximum possible tax refund. With PayPal, customers can pay state and federal taxes leveraging flexible methods, getting their federal tax refund up to five days early, and having the possibility to deposit the funds directly into PayPal Savings, a high-yield savings account by Synchrony Bank.

Alongside free DIY tax filing, PayPal Debit Card users can also leverage additional solutions. These include flexible payment options, allowing them to file their taxes in the way that best suits them, including with PayPal Cashback Mastercard, PayPal Debit Card, and PayPal Credit, which offers six months of special financing on purchases of USD 149 or more.

Customers can also leverage early access to funds and earn rewards and interest. With the PayPal Cashback Mastercard, they can earn 3% cashback when they check out with PayPal, even during tax season. Those spending with their debit card can earn 5% cashback on up to USD 1,000 spent in the monthly category they want, including groceries, fuel, and more. Tax refunds can be transferred to their savings account, turning their refund into an opportunity to earn interest.