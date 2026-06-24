PayPal has expanded its global payments platform with more than 30 local payment methods introduced in cooperation with PPRO.

US-based PayPal has announced the addition of more than 30 local payment methods to its platform, introduced in cooperation with UK-based PPRO, its local payment infrastructure provider. New additions include Swish in Sweden, MB WAY in Portugal, BLIK Pay Later in Poland, and Pix in Brazil, alongside a broader range of bank transfers, digital wallets, and cash-based payment solutions across multiple markets.

The expansion is designed to help merchants serving international shoppers offer the payment methods consumers prefer in their local markets, reducing checkout friction and improving conversion rates for cross-border e-commerce.

Market context and merchant implications

The European international e-commerce market has reached approximately EUR 359 billion, according to figures cited in the announcement, creating significant opportunities for merchants seeking to grow beyond their home markets. However, consumer payment preferences vary considerably by country, and shoppers purchasing from international retailers increasingly expect to pay using familiar domestic methods rather than cards or global wallets alone.

For merchants, the ability to offer locally preferred payment methods through a single PayPal integration reduces the complexity of managing separate payment method relationships across markets. PPRO's role is to provide the local payment infrastructure that connects these methods to PayPal's global network, allowing merchants to access a broad range of local options without individual integrations.

The additions span several distinct payment categories. Swish is a bank transfer-based mobile payment method dominant in Sweden. MB WAY is a multi-channel digital wallet widely used in Portugal. BLIK Pay Later is a deferred payment option from Poland's BLIK scheme. Pix is Brazil's instant payment system operated by the central bank. Each represents the locally trusted payment method in its respective market rather than an international alternative.

For consumers, the expansion means being able to pay with familiar domestic methods when purchasing from merchants who accept PayPal, removing the requirement to use a card or create a PayPal account where a preferred local option is available.

No figures on the specific markets covered beyond those named in the announcement or the timeline for further additions have been disclosed.