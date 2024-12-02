Nuvei has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Zuora to support enterprise recurring revenue globally.

In addition to facilitating subscription payments, the collaboration between Nuvei and Zuora seeks to provide the latter’s customers with an advanced payment infrastructure to accelerate growth in established and emerging markets. The integration merges Zuora’s monetisation platform with Nuvei’s global acquiring footprint, local payment method support, and real-time transaction optimisation.

Improving recurring payments for global enterprises

By working together, Nuvei and Zuora aim to simplify recurring payments for international enterprises, supporting them in scaling authorisation rates, augmenting reconciliation, and advancing market expansion without being required to implement multiple integrations or enter additional PSP relationships. The collaborative agreement comes after recent data revealed that the subscription economy is projected to grow substantially, with global transaction value being expected to reach USD 996 billion by 2028, up from USD 593 billion in 2024. Zuora also discovered that companies in its Subscription Economy Index experienced an 11% accelerated revenue growth rate compared to the broader economy since 2023.

Furthermore, the initiative underlines Nuvei’s continued commitment to serving the enterprise segment, with the company holding and expanding its portfolio of platform integrations, merchant-of-record capabilities, and direct local acquiring in over 50 markets globally. Commenting on the move, representatives from Nuvei emphasised that the integration with Zuora reflects their company’s ability to support complex, high-volume businesses through modular payment solutions, especially in growth markets like Latin America, where consumer demand for subscription services is escalating.

Recently, more specifically at the beginning of August 2025, Nuvei extended its clearing and settlement infrastructure to include the US and Canada, integrating the region into its global payment operations. The launch brought North American merchants onto the same platform leveraged by clients in other international markets, allowing more detailed transaction-level intelligence and real-time financial reporting.

