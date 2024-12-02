Nuvei extends settlement platform to North America

Nuvei has expanded its proprietary clearing and settlement infrastructure to include the United States and Canada, integrating the region into its global payment operations.

The rollout brings North American merchants onto the same platform used by clients in other international markets, enabling more detailed transaction-level intelligence and real-time financial reporting.

The upgrade introduces predictive interchange fee insights and a clearer view of each transaction’s cost at the point of authorisation. According to Nuvei officials, this allows merchants to reconcile faster and with more accuracy. Some early users reported significant time savings in reconciliation processes, as well as a reduction in manual intervention and inquiry volume.

Real-time visibility and unified reporting

Through the Nuvei Control Panel, merchants in North America now gain access to the same platform experience available globally. The system consolidates all clearing and settlement functions, providing consistency across payment types, currencies, and regions. This centralised view reduces reliance on fragmented tools and manual processes, making financial operations more streamlined.

Four financial reporting tools, previously limited to other markets, are now available in the region: Balance Reports, Settlement Summaries, Chargeback Reports, and Movement Reports. These features offer enhanced insights into cash flow, chargeback management, and fee structures, improving audit trails and reconciliation workflows.

In addition, the platform now includes full chargeback lifecycle management, integrated directly through card scheme connections. Merchants can upload documents, track dispute status, and interact with agents through the same system, which is designed to speed up dispute resolution and reduce chargeback-related overhead.

Nuvei is also piloting predictive AI-based fee modelling to support cost forecasting and optimisation, while automatic updates to reconciliation rules aim to limit manual financial adjustments.

Officials from Nuvei stated that aligning North American operations with its global infrastructure supports international businesses with cross-border activity. The unified system is part of the company’s efforts to develop a fully integrated global payments platform. Recent regional investments, including direct local acquiring in Canada and support for PINless debit and Least Cost Routing, reflect that strategy.

For more information about Nuvei, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.