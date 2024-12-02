Nuvei launches operational hub in China

With this commence, the company extends its global footprint as it continues to develop services in the region. According to officials, their presence aims to enable businesses to enter new markets as they build on their existing regional knowledge.
Nuvei’s objective
The company already provides cross-border payment services to Chinese businesses as they scale internationally, including Geekbuying, Vakatrip, and Cupshe. With the additional footprint in the region, Nuvei is extending its global reach, as well as offering solutions to current and future clients with local expertise and customer service.
The launch in China comes as an addition to Nuvei’s expansion in Australia, with the company receiving its local acquiring license in March 2023
. This allows businesses to access its full suite of payment solutions and accelerate their growth. Nuvei’s platform enables enterprises to optimise operating costs and increase conversion rates by maximising payment acceptance, minimising risk, and enhancing the consumer payment experience.
Moreover, Nuvei plans to enable businesses in APAC to connect with customers across the region by providing alternative payment methods (APMs) to customers from its suite of 634 APMs. The fintech also partnered
with Mastercard at the end of August 2023 to provide online merchants and traders in the APC region with instant cash-outs. As of the announcement, the companies allow additional pay-out capabilities, enabling customers and partners to leverage efficient and secure services while using the Mastercard Send product.
Nuvei’s latest developments
In addition to the above-mentioned collaboration, Nuvei also entered several other partnerships during the recent months. Nuvei tapped
Stuvia, a marketplace enabling consumers to buy and sell educational material, to increase its international growth. The companies’ objective is to optimise Stuvia’s payment capabilities and expand its target consumer base internationally.
Furthermore, at the beginning of August 2023, Nuvei collaborated
with iGaming operator 888 to help enhance its payment experience in the US and increase acceptance rates. 888 selected Nuvei to boost its card-acquiring and local payment method capabilities, aiming to expedite its growth in the large and expanding US iGaming landscape.
VakaTrip partnered
with Nuvei to enhance card payment acceptance capabilities from its international customer base. By leveraging Nuvei’s local acquiring capabilities in 47 countries, the company can optimise the settlement process for fund transfers. In addition, Nuvei’s risk management solutions help secure transactions and minimise fraud.
