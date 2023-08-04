Nuvei to improve payment experience for 888 in the US

Per the announcement information, Nuvei was selected by 888 to boost its card-acquiring and local payment method capabilities to expedite its growth in the large and expanding US iGaming landscape.
888 is leveraging Nuvei’s advanced technology platform, extensive acquiring reach, instant bank-to-bank payments, and deep knowledge of regulated iGaming markets to help maximise payments acceptance, as well as optimise its risk management.
Nuvei’s support of 888’s growth in the US comes as the most recent expansion in the companies’ longstanding global collaboration, in addition to an existing relationship driving enhanced player experience at the cashier. Apart from enabling 888 to accept deposits, players are also provided with the option to instantly withdraw funds from their 888 accounts directly to their bank card or via Nuvei’s Instant Bank Transfer, The US iGaming industry’s payment method for instant account-to-account (A2A) deposits and payouts.
As detailed in the announcement, from 2017 onwards, Nuvei provided 888 with payment services in Europe and enabled the company to expand to Ontario, Canada, once the province launched its newly regulated iGaming market in April 2022.
When commenting on the news, 888 VP of U.S. Marketing, Noam Klivitzky said that when talking about the overall platform experience, enabling players to deposit and withdraw from their iGaming accounts in a simplified and secure manner is considered critical. The official said that the company is committed to providing an increasingly comprehensive iGaming experience and is looking forward to the addition of Nuvei’s card-acquiring capabilities alongside its Instant Bank Transfer solutions. Per their statement, Nuvei has extensive experience in enabling iGaming operators to maximise their payments’ performance in regulated markets throughout the world.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions