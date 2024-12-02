Nuvei joins Visa’s Trusted Agent Protocol rollout

Nuvei has announced its participation in the rollout of Visa’s Trusted Agent Protocol, a framework that allows merchants to process transactions initiated by AI agents.

The collaboration is part of Visa’s Intelligent Commerce initiative, which aims to provide standards for how AI systems interact with payment networks on behalf of consumers. The Trusted Agent Protocol relies on open technical standards, including HTTP Message Signatures (RFC 9421), to differentiate between legitimate AI-driven activity and potentially fraudulent automation. The framework is designed to integrate with existing merchant systems with limited technical adjustments.

Redefining the role of acquirers in agentic commerce

Nuvei is among the first acquirers to join Visa’s Agent Enabler pilot programme, intended to test and refine the Trusted Agent Protocol at scale. The initiative reflects an industry-wide effort to adapt acquiring systems for a new phase of commerce where AI-driven agents can compare products, make purchasing decisions, and complete transactions autonomously.

According to representatives from Nuvei, the company’s integrated payments ecosystem aligns with Visa’s Intelligent Commerce strategy, supporting merchants that want to transition from traditional checkout methods to agent-based transaction models. Officials explained that these developments will help ensure payments made through AI agents are processed securely and efficiently.

Representatives from Visa said the collaboration underscores the growing importance of cooperation between acquirers, payment networks, and technology providers to establish trust and security standards for intelligent commerce.

The Trusted Agent Protocol is available through the Visa Developer Centre at the time of writing. Visa noted that the protocol could eventually extend to more than 150 million merchant locations globally, forming a foundation for large-scale adoption of AI-enabled payments.