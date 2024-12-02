Canadian payment company Nuvei has expanded its strategic collaboration with flaconi, an online retailer for beauty and fragrance, aiming to support the latter’s European growth plans.

By serving as flaconi’s payment partner, Nuvei allows consumers to make online purchases leveraging cards and all major regional alternative payment methods (APMs) in each market it operates in. Already providing its services in Germany, Austria, Poland, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Belgium, flaconi recently announced its launches in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Italy. Nuvei’s core platform supported the rollout.

With Nuvei’s Authorization Optimization Suite, flaconi can augment its payment capabilities and boost revenue growth. The solution uses advanced fraud prevention and simplified transaction processing to improve the customer experience and scale conversion rates. Talking about the expanded partnership with flaconi, representatives from Nuvei highlighted that the move underlines their company’s role in supporting brands to advance their ecommerce operations. Since the beginning of their collaboration, flaconi has achieved substantial revenue growth, as detailed by Nuvei. The company intends to continue to support flaconi in facilitating a locally tailored payment experience that allows it to connect with customers across Europe, regardless of how they choose to pay.

Furthermore, flaconi, which is one of Germany’s online shops for beauty and perfume, with a portfolio of approximately 1,000 national and international brands and 50,000 products, mentioned that, in the competitive beauty and fragrance ecommerce market, offering optimal payment experiences is essential for customer satisfaction and business growth. With Nuvei’s payment solutions and local market knowledge, the company can further extend its European presence, enabling it to provide its customers with their preferred payment methods. Additionally, with Nuvei’s help, flaconi can simplify its operations across multiple markets.

The decision to expand its partnership with flaconi comes shortly after Nuvei announced that it became a direct payment acquirer in Canada , enabling businesses to process domestic transactions locally through the company. This move sought to mitigate the need for third-party processors and scale payment approval rates. Also, by processing transactions directly through Nuvei, merchants across Canada were set to be able to benefit from scaled sales and minimised lost transactions while also facilitating a more optimal experience for customers.

