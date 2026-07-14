Netherlands-based Nopan has raised EUR 7.2 million in a round led by Newion, with Crane and Seedcamp also contributing.

The latest round was led by Newion, with follow-on participation from Crane and Seedcamp, and support from a group of angel investors with backgrounds in merchant payments and fintech.

The company said in the official announcement that the capital will be used to expand its coverage of account and wallet payment methods across Europe, continue development of its optimisation capabilities, and grow its commercial presence among digital businesses and fintechs.

According to the company, the founders identified a recurring challenge during their time working on payments for large-scale digital businesses: connecting a payment method is comparatively straightforward, but sustaining its performance at scale is more difficult. The founding team said this merchant-side background informs Nopan's approach to performance, operational maturity and scale.

Market context

Account and wallet payment methods have been gaining traction across Europe, spanning pan-European initiatives such as Wero alongside established local payment methods in individual markets. Nopan said digital businesses increasingly expect these payment methods to match the reliability, scalability and operational maturity historically associated with card payments.

The company positions its offering as an infrastructure and optimisation layer addressing routing, bank connectivity, payment method behaviour, and operational performance for account and wallet payments. In addition, Nopan said this differs from infrastructure historically built primarily around card payments, and that its aim is to support digital businesses and payment service providers in launching, optimising and scaling these payment methods across Europe.

Commenting on the round, Konstantin Surkov, co-founder and CEO of Nopan, said launching a new payment method represents only an initial step, with the more significant challenge being consistent performance across banks, customer behaviours, and operational processes. Pieter Welten, Partner at Newion, said the investment reflects a growing need for infrastructure capable of supporting account and wallet payments at scale.

With backing from Newion, Crane, and Seedcamp secured, Nopan said it will continue developing infrastructure intended to help digital businesses and payment service providers capture value from account and wallet payment methods.