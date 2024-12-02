Nexi Group has launched Nexi SmartStation, an integrated commerce solution combining point-of-sale software, store management, and payment acceptance on a single device.

The payments provider designed the modular platform to address fragmented retail technology environments where merchants operate multiple devices for different functions. Nexi SmartStation runs point-of-sale applications, electronic cash register software, and payment processing on one multi-screen unit, deployable as a fixed device, countertop terminal, or mobile checkout unit.

The device features a 15.6-inch Android 14 merchant-facing tablet and an 8-inch customer-facing screen. A detachable payment terminal enables checkout operations beyond fixed counter positions, targeting retail, restaurant, beauty, health, and bakery sectors.

API architecture supports software vendor integration

Nexi SmartStation operates on an open, API-driven architecture enabling software vendors to integrate proprietary point-of-sale and electronic cash register applications. The dual-screen configuration eliminates device flipping during transactions, reducing counter clutter and simplifying merchant operations.

Roberto Catanzaro, Chief Business Officer of Merchant Solutions at Nexi Group, stated that software vendors and merchants have long faced multi-device fragmentation and cluttered store formats, making it harder to create compelling customer interactions and adapt to new in-store experiences and formats. Nexi SmartStation is designed to mitigate these pain points, combining multiple commerce capabilities into a modern, modular platform.

The platform accepts payments from international and local card schemes, mobile wallets, and alternative payment methods across multiple form factors, including cards, mobile NFC, and QR codes. The system supports EMV offline transactions through deferred authorisation capabilities for offline payment scenarios.

Nexi SmartStation adheres to bank-grade security standards and is designed to accommodate future regulatory requirements and payment innovations. The device handles demanding point-of-sale applications and peak transaction volumes in high-performance retail environments.

Rollout through partner network

Nexi SmartStation will be available to partner software vendors through the Nexi Integrated proposition, which includes the Nexi Partner Hub and Nexi Alliance partner programme. Initial presentations occurred with partners in Nordic markets, with progressive rollout to additional markets during 2026.

Nexi Group operates payment services across Europe, providing acquiring, issuing, and digital banking infrastructure. The company serves merchants, banks, and software vendors across multiple markets.

The device competes with integrated point-of-sale solutions from providers including Adyen, Stripe Terminal, and Square, which offer combined hardware and software platforms for merchant acceptance.