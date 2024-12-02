Network adds mobile money to Ghana POS devices

Network International has launched mobile money functionality on its N-Genius point-of-sale terminals in Ghana, following a recent partnership with Blu Penguin.

The collaboration allows merchants using Network’s terminals to accept payments from all mobile money providers, expanding digital payment access in the country. The rollout supports Network’s position as a third-party payment processor in Ghana and aims to streamline transaction options for banks and merchants by consolidating both card and mobile money payments into a single interface.

Mobile-first integration targets West African markets

Under the arrangement, Blu Penguin’s mobile-first platform is being integrated into Network International’s acquiring infrastructure. This backend configuration supports real-time mobile money transactions and is compatible with major telecom networks. According to officials from Blu Penguin, the technical integration is intended to simplify payment processing for financial institutions and merchants, while also supporting the wider adoption of digital payments in the region.

Network International representatives said the move will allow businesses to offer more flexible payment options through existing hardware, including for customers who do not rely on traditional banking services. Officials described the partnership as a step toward improving payment infrastructure in West Africa, with a focus on accessibility and efficiency.

The service has already been activated in Ghana, with plans to expand to other markets in Sub-Saharan Africa where Network International operates. Blu Penguin currently has a presence in Côte d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in addition to Ghana.