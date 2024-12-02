MoneyGram and Plaid have expanded their partnership to bring Open Banking-powered payments to European customers.

The initiative follows the companies’ earlier collaboration in the United States and marks the next phase of MoneyGram’s efforts to expand bank-to-bank payment capabilities across its global network. Under the new arrangement, MoneyGram users in Europe can now link and verify their bank accounts through Plaid’s open banking infrastructure to fund cross-border transactions. The integration is designed to provide an additional digital payment option alongside existing methods within MoneyGram’s platform.

Advancing Open Banking across borders

According to representatives from MoneyGram, the European rollout reflects the company’s goal of simplifying international payments and expanding digital access in key markets. Officials added that working with Plaid allows the firm to enhance transaction efficiency while maintaining security and compliance standards.

Plaid’s technology enables consumers to authenticate their bank details without manual data entry, a feature that has become increasingly relevant in the context of Europe’s growing Open Banking adoption. Representatives from Plaid noted that the current stage of open banking is moving beyond basic data connectivity to shape new innovations in payments, particularly in the area of seamless cross-border money transfers.

The two companies stated that data protection remains a central focus of the partnership. Plaid’s security framework is integrated with MoneyGram’s compliance and consumer protection systems to safeguard financial information across every transaction.

MoneyGram operates in more than 200 countries and territories, providing both digital and retail channels for international remittances. The company continues to expand its network through partnerships aimed at improving access to affordable and secure cross-border payment solutions.