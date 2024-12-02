Germany-based B2B fintech company Mondu has rolled out Pay Now, an account-to-account (A2A) instant payment solution for B2B ecommerce.

The new feature complements Mondu’s existing BNPL services, aiming to provide a complete payment experience for online business buyers. The decision to introduce Pay Now follows a rise in European B2B ecommerce, which has increased the demand for flexible and straightforward payment solutions.

Mondu’s Pay Now product capabilities

Pay Now comes as an addition to Mondu’s BNPL offering, which includes invoice payments, instalments, and digital trade accounts, with the company aiming to develop a holistic proposition that addresses current market demands. The product enables buyers to pay directly from their bank accounts, offering a secure and optimal checkout experience. Also, Pay Now allows merchants to serve all buyers, regardless of whether they are eligible for deferred payments or not. Through this, merchants can benefit from an augmented integration process that mitigates the need for a separate A2A payment provider and improves reconciliation.

Furthermore, Mondu manages risk and fraud checks, offers payment confirmation, and handles all buyer communication, enabling merchants to centre their efforts on growing their business. Commenting on the launch, representatives from Mondu emphasised their company’s commitment to providing a comprehensive payment solution that meets the evolving needs of B2B buyers and sellers. With Pay Now, Mondu plans to deliver an optimal experience, merging the flexibility of BNPL with the capabilities of instant payments.

Latest news from Mondu

In addition to expanding its product suite, Mondu also recently entered into several collaborations with industry participants. For example, to solidify its presence and B2B payment options in Europe, Mondu teamed up with Payin3 and Lemonway in April 2025 . At that time, Mondu integrated with Payin3 to enable merchants in the Netherlands to provide flexible and secure options to their business buyers through various PSPs, starting with Pay.

The company also began working with Stripe in September 2024 to equip B2B merchants and marketplaces with the ability to deliver flexible invoice payments via Stripe. This collaboration focused on improving the checkout experience and scaling conversion rates.