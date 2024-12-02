



Through this integration, the two companies plan to support B2B merchants and marketplaces to provide Mondu’s flexible invoice payment options directly via their existing Stripe setup, optimising the checkout experience and increasing conversion rates. Following Mondu’s receipt of an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence from the Dutch Central Bank (DNB), the current announcement is set to offer B2B merchants a simplified way to deliver invoice payments to their business buyers. In addition, the partnership focuses its efforts on allowing merchants to boost their sales, increase order values, and onboard new business customers more efficiently.











Mondu and Stripe’s plan for supporting B2B merchants

With the integration of Stripe, Mondu can provide flexible payment options at checkout, which in turn augments the user experience for buyers while ensuring that merchants can receive upfront payments without risking defaults. When commenting on the news, officials from Mondu mentioned that collaborating with Stripe merged with receiving the EMI licence from DNB, assists their company’s commitment to optimise B2B payments across Europe. Through these moves, the firm plans to provide its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment services to a broader market, equipping merchants with the tools they need to expand the operations of their businesses and improve cash flow, as well as providing their buyers with scaled payment flexibility.



Moreover, Mondu via Stripe is now available to businesses in the Netherlands, Germany, and France, with the two companies planning to extend their capabilities to more regions in the upcoming period.





Mondu’s recent news and mission