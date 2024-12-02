Mondu partners with Payin3 and Lemonway





Following this announcement, Mondu’s integration with Payin3 will allow merchants in the Netherlands to offer flexible and secure options to their business buyers via various PSPs, starting with Pay. In addition, Mondu and Lemonway will tailor payment processes for B2B marketplaces, as well as integrate Mondu’s BNPL services with Lemonway’s safe payment handling.

Mondu is set to leverage its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence in order to provide a comprehensive and efficient suite of payment solutions that serve business buyers across the region of Europe.











More information on Mondu’s partnership with Payin3 and Lemonway

According to the official press release, as a flexible payment provider to consumers in the Dutch market, Payin3’s collaboration with Mondu is expected to bring the same flexibility and security experience to business buyers. The firm will continue to provide its pay-in-3 option for clients while working with several payment service providers (PSPs). At the same time, Mondu will have the possibility to deliver optimised tools to business buyers in the region of the Netherlands through the partnership, while also benefiting from access to Payin3 PSPs' network, starting with Pay.

The partnership with Lemonway is set to play an important role in Mondu’s strategy of simplifying and optimising B2B transactions for marketplaces and platforms across the region of Europe. By combining its payment solutions with Lemonway’s expertise, both firms will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. In addition, the deal will allow Lemonway to enhance and further develop its B2B offers with flexible and secure payment services that are important for customers’ growth and operational efficiency across Europe.