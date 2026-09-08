NewsPayments

Meta rolls out WhatsApp bill payments in India via BBPS

SA

Sinziana Albu

08 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershippaymentsbill paymentsecommercedigital payments
Countries:
India

News on Payments

Checkout.com adds Jaywan domestic card scheme acceptance in the UAE

29 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Terrabank selects TerraPay for cross-border payments via Mozrt

29 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Shopify extends WebMCP support to checkout for AI agents

29 Sep 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

Brite Payments launches Pay by Bank in the UK after FCA EMI licence

29 Sep 2026 / 6 min read / Payments

Form3 launches AI-enabled payments platform

28 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Expert views on Payments

The Banking View by The Paypers: interviews from bank executives on payments and financial crime

25 Sep 2026 / 10 min read / Payments

The Banking View | The great cross-border payments reset: why banks must move now

25 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Reducing involuntary churn: how tokenization and payment recovery are reshaping subscriptions

09 Sep 2026 / 10 min read / Payments

The Paypers' 2026 global overview of payment orchestration providers

01 Sep 2026 / 6 min read / Payments

Who is actually using stablecoins for business payments in 2026?

28 Aug 2026 / 10 min read / Payments
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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

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