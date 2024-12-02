Mattilda chooses Gr4vy to power Mattilda Pay

Mattilda, a Mexico-based fintech and edtech startup, has partnered with Gr4vy, a cloud-based payment orchestration platform, to power Mattilda Pay, a white-label payment offering.

Mattilda supports students across a wide network of private schools in Latin America and now plans to expand into payments. For this new goal, the company looked for a provider that could support its transition into a payfac, offering payment integrations, branding control, and speed to launch before seasonal peaks.

White-label payment orchestration across Latin America

Mattilda is specialising in financial and administrative solutions for private schools across the LATAM region. The startup offers a SaaS Platform created to automate tuition collection, improve invoicing, and offer financial stability through revenue guarantees and credit lines.

Now that it is a Gr4vy platform merchant, Mattilda has full orchestration capabilities and uses a white-label solution to offer a branded experience to its customers. Gr4vy offers platforms like Mattilda the tools necessary to control their own payment systems and scale without being limited by legacy infrastructure or vendor lock-in.

Leveraging Gr4vy’s platform, Mattilda can expand into new markets and tailor payment setups for each school or partner it helps. The platform offers the flexibility to manage multiple payment strategies under one system, roadmap alignment and ongoing support. These features gave Mattilda the chance to launch Mattilda Pay faster.

Mattilda Pay is the first step in a broader expansion strategy across Latin America, with Colombia as the launch market. The partnership with Mattilda reflects Gr4vy’s broader vision to provide platforms with the tools necessary to fully control their payment infrastructure, on their own terms. Offering a branded, multi-merchant orchestration setup, Gr4vy builds payments to support scale, flexibility, and real business needs, not just integrations.

