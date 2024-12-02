Company InformationPayments

Gr4vy Inc

Gr4vy is the only cloud-native payment infrastructure giving merchants scale and control of their payments stack from anywhere. We help fast-growing merchants optimise payments acceptance, while reducing security burdens, all without the need for coding or heavy lifting.

Core solution 

Gr4vy’s cloud-native payment orchestration platform gives merchants the power to easily connect, test and deploy processors, alternative payment methods, and services with no additional cost, resources, or development time. Merchants can use Gr4vy’s no-code admin to create complex workflows and access centralised reporting.

Target market 

  • Merchants: retail, digital, streaming, gaming, travel
  • PSPs
  • Fintech

Contact details 

info@gr4vy.com

Geographical presence 

US, Europe, APAC, LATAM, Canada

Year founded 

2020

Investors 

Nyca Partners, Activant Capital, March Capital, Plug and Play, Global Founders Capital (GFC)

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

MRC

Company’s motto 

To become the platform-of-choice by which all merchants deploy payment infrastructure around the world

Service provider type 

Payments and Financial Infrastructure

Yes

Channels - context

Online 

Yes

POS/In store 

No

Omnichannel 

No

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages 

Yes

Whitelabel solution 

Yes

Recurring billing 

Yes

Payment methods supported 

Yes - All currencies

Settlement currencies 

All

Instant settlement 

Yes

Tokenization 

Yes

Payments orchestration 

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting 

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard 

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management 

Yes - Coming 2022

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA 

Yes - Coming 2022

Fraud and risk management partners

Yes - Coming 2022

Clients

Main clients/references 

ELEVEN Sports

Case studies

https://gr4vy.com/Gr4vy---ELEVEN-case-study.pdf

Awards 

Business Worldwide: 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2021

Future developments 

More information upon request

Transactions

Transaction volume 

N/A as it only launched in 2021

Transaction value 

N/A as it only launched in 2021

