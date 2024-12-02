Core solution
Gr4vy’s cloud-native payment orchestration platform gives merchants the power to easily connect, test and deploy processors, alternative payment methods, and services with no additional cost, resources, or development time. Merchants can use Gr4vy’s no-code admin to create complex workflows and access centralised reporting.
Target market
Contact details
Geographical presence
US, Europe, APAC, LATAM, Canada
Year founded
2020
Investors
Nyca Partners, Activant Capital, March Capital, Plug and Play, Global Founders Capital (GFC)
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
MRC
Company’s motto
To become the platform-of-choice by which all merchants deploy payment infrastructure around the world
Service provider type
Payments and Financial Infrastructure
Yes
Channels - context
Online
Yes
POS/In store
No
Omnichannel
No
Payments capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
Whitelabel solution
Yes
Recurring billing
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes - All currencies
Settlement currencies
All
Instant settlement
Yes
Tokenization
Yes
Payments orchestration
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management
Yes - Coming 2022
Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA
Yes - Coming 2022
Fraud and risk management partners
Yes - Coming 2022
Clients
Main clients/references
ELEVEN Sports
Case studies
https://gr4vy.com/Gr4vy---ELEVEN-case-study.pdf
Awards
Business Worldwide: 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2021
Future developments
More information upon request
Transactions
Transaction volume
N/A as it only launched in 2021
Transaction value
N/A as it only launched in 2021
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright