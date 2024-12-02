Mastercard launches Merchant Cloud

Mastercard has launched Merchant Cloud, a next-gen payments platform that unifies services from Mastercard and its partners.

The solution aims to help businesses navigate the complex landscape of global commerce and support their expansion into new markets while enabling them to offer improved experiences for their customers.

New services from Mastercard

The platform provides scheme-agnostic solutions for credential tokenisation, guest checkout, fraud prevention, identity verification, and approval rate improvement. Customers also gain access to multiple gateway services, such as omnichannel experiences, efficient transaction routing, and data insights. All these features, combined with easy onboarding, enable the platform to simplify the life of every partner to easily access the solutions they need to grow safely.

Merchant Cloud allows merchants to conduct agentic payments securely, integrating into Mastercard Agent Pay and implementing the latest agentic payments protocols. Partners can tailor these services to improve their performance based on their needs, including fraud screening services and account lifecycle updates. Mastercard's Security Solutions within Merchant Cloud include advanced cyber, identity, and AI fraud monitoring tools designed to identify fraudulent merchants. This offers risk scores to acquirers, payment service providers, and payment facilitators. The Transaction Risk API examines client-provided data to deliver risk scores and actionable insights for payment operations teams, enabling them to manage global fraud and improve customer experience.

The new launch incorporates AI technology to improve shopping experiences and approval rates. It follows Mastercard’s latest offering, Payment Optimisation Platform, which uses the company’s network intelligence and will soon leverage AI to offer optimal authorisation messages and insights that drive more approvals. With these solutions, merchant partners can access services that boost acceptance of more transaction types, driving additional sales and increasing consumer choice. The features simplify commerce through a unified, secure, and open infrastructure that supports the needs of merchant partners with data, services and insights, as well as anticipates the future of digital and agent-driven commerce.