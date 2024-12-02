

Mastercard has extended its collaboration with American Airlines to continue to provide rewarding travel experiences through payment technology and services.

By renewing their partnership, Mastercard and American Airlines seek to solidify their shared commitment to facilitating optimal travel experiences, as well as value through payments and solutions that meet their needs. The current agreement positions Mastercard as the exclusive payment network partner for American’s co-branded credit cards, building on a nearly 40-year alliance between the two companies.

American Airlines and Mastercard’s development strategy

Continuing to work together will enable American Airlines and Mastercard to improve the AAdvantage programme, the airline’s travel rewards programme, while also offering cardholders a simplified and personalised experience on every trip. Additionally, American will augment its AAdvantage programme, leveraging Mastercard’s payment infrastructure and analytics to provide more customised offers, improved rewards, and secure transactions. Mastercard’s technology will also enable real-time fraud detection and optimise payment from booking to flights. When it comes to advanced analytics, they will support refining the customer travel experience while AAdvantage members benefit from new ways to redeem miles for Mastercard Priceless Experiences.

Furthermore, with their partnership, American Airlines and Mastercard plan to equip cardmembers with the experiences they value, including upgraded travel benefits such as meet-and-greets with athletes, VIP access at cultural events, and behind-the-scenes tours at several destinations. Looking ahead, the two companies plan to remain committed to facilitating personalised offerings that serve the needs of global travellers.

Commenting on the announcement, representatives from American Airlines emphasised that the collaboration with Mastercard will enable their company to reward mutual customers with travel experiences that make their journeys more enjoyable. At the same time, Mastercard underlined its plans to continue to deliver its expanded suite of products and services to provide customised offers, fraud protection, and opportunities for travel enthusiasts.

Recently, Mastercard also launched a suite of dining, entertainment, and travel benefits for cardholders. Through this, the company enabled its users to get priority reservations at popular restaurants, ticket access, including presales and premium seats, music events, and better airport experiences. Travel benefits included access to 190 fast-track security lanes at over 30 airports and to more than 1,350 airport lounges at international airports across 600 cities and 150 countries.