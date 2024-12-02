Card processing platform Lithic has entered into a partnership with Arcade.dev to develop an AI ecommerce application able to conduct secure, authenticated payments.

As part of the collaboration, Lithic and Arcade plan to launch one of the first shopping agents capable of searching, comparing products, and checking out in a single, simplified process. With AI reshaping how consumers find and evaluate products online and large language models (LLMs) helping them in researching purchases and comparing options, the two companies intend to work on mitigating the friction caused by individuals not being able to complete transactions in an AI-native environment.

Lithic and Arcade.dev’s agentic technology

To further promote the development of agentic commerce, the two companies have adopted a just-in-time authentication approach for agentic payments, ensuring that agents can access only the exact payment permissions they need when required. To finalise a purchase, the application developed by Lithic and Arcade generates a single-use credit card at checkout that is linked to the specific merchant and the price of the user’s basket. The technology is designed to be open source, enabling any developer to create their own agent equipped with these features. Through this approach, the two companies seek to further optimise and advance agentic commerce by enabling agents to securely check out.

Moreover, as detailed by Lithic’s officials, the shift to AI-native commerce is projected to see a substantial transformation. Until now, payments have not been included within the AI ecosystem. Teaming up with Arcade enables Lithic to create secure payment rails for AI agents, facilitating trustworthy AI-driven commerce for its clients. Both companies share a commitment to innovation while also maintaining the security and safety of users. Arcade is developing the authentication and authorisation layer that allows agents to transact across a broad range of merchants and platforms.

Recently, Lithic also announced that its platform started to include American Express card issuing , enabling fintech companies, regardless of their size, to apply to develop and expand payment solutions for consumers and businesses by accessing the latter’s network. At that time, the organisation also sought to provide a new network option for fintechs aiming to launch card products, leveraging the global acceptance of the American Express network and its scalable card-issuing platform.