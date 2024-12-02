



Through this move, fintech companies, regardless of their size, are set to be able to apply to develop and expand payment solutions for consumers and businesses by accessing the American Express network. Lithic also plans to deliver a new network option for fintechs aiming to roll out card products, with the global acceptance of the American Express network merged with its scalable card issuing platform.











The initiative supports Lithic’s commitment to offering advanced payment infrastructure to growing fintech companies. Commenting on the news, representatives from American Express mentioned that, by including Lithic into their company’s Agile Partnership Platform, fintechs and other industry participants can launch payment products and features more efficiently on the Amex network while also facilitating access to the company’s brand, assets, and knowledge in the field. Additionally, working with Lithic supports American Express’ continued strategy of providing simplified, scalable, and optimised payment solutions to customers.

Furthermore, as a card-issuing technology company, Lithic focuses on supporting firms and, through its APIs, the organisation allows users to move money, develop card programmes, and issue debit, credit, and prepaid cards to consumers and businesses. Centring on facilitating global growth for its customers, Lithic intends to offer solutions that meet the evolving needs of the financial services sector.





Latest news from American Express