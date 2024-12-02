Klarna has reportedly resumed its plans to go public in the US, seeking a valuation of between USD 13 billion and USD 14 billion.

Its shares can be priced between USD 34 and USD 36 this week, according to Reuters. Sources believe that Klarna is attempting to raise almost USD 1 billion from this IPO after it filed a raft registration settlement with the US SEC last November and made its F-1 prospectus public in March 2025.

Klarna aims for US IPO

In April, Klarna seemed to have stopped its plans to go public after President Trump announced tariffs, which led to uncertainty. The Swedish company experienced a deficit attributed to one-time expenses linked to restructuring, share-based compensation, and depreciation. Despite the wider loss, Klarna’s revenue rose 13% year-over-year, reaching USD 701 million. The company also reported having 100 million active users and 724,000 merchant partners worldwide. Due to these circumstances, plans for a US initial public offering remain suspended.

Klarna raised almost USD 6.2 billion in funding from investors such as Sequoia Capital, General Atlantic and Silver Lake, with Santander adding USD 1.4 billion in a recent debt financing. News of Klarna’s US IPO has been circulating since the beginning of August, as the company allegedly looked for ways to launch on the US stock market in September or October 2025 if market conditions are favourable. As detailed in a memo seen by Sky News, which was sent to investors in July 2025, Klarna representatives stated that their company’s momentum continues to build and the intention to list remains on track.

Other companies that launched their US IPO this year include Figma, Circle, and Chime Financial, which helped push the narrative that the tech IPO market is regaining its momentum. However, in recent weeks, shares of many of the most sought-after new market players have tumbled, according to Reuters.