Klarna has entered into a strategic collaboration with Bolt to integrate its flexible payment options directly into the latter’s CheckoutOS.

The move follows an increase in demand from customers for flexible payment solutions that meet their needs and preferences. With the integration, merchants can scale engagement and build trust by providing Klarna’s payment options directly at checkout. By utilising Klarna and Bolt’s ability to optimise customer loyalty, retailers are set to be able to facilitate stronger relationships and maintain shopper engagement and consistency.

Furthermore, by integrating Klarna natively, Bolt aims to enable merchants, whether they are emerging brands or large-scale retailers, to offer flexible payments without dealing with complexities such as lengthy contracts or approval processes.

Key features of the partnership

As part of the collaboration, Klarna is set to become the preferred payment partner across all Bolt-enabled sites, thereby maximising visibility, boosting adoption, and strengthening the company’s expanding checkout network. Additionally, the partnership will enable Bold merchants to offer Klarna’s Pay in 4, allowing consumers to split purchases into four payments or access Financing for more costly items with monthly repayments spread over a longer period. Given that Klarna is now pre-integrated into Bolt’s platform, users will not need to navigate additional contracts, APIs, or technical complexities.

Furthermore, shoppers leveraging Klarna on Bolt-supported stores are set to be able to benefit from a one-click checkout that merges identity, payment choice, and efficiency. According to company data, on average, Bolt shoppers convert approximately 50% higher and are 15% more likely to make repeat purchases compared to guest checkouts, which underlines the impact of a personalised, identity-powered experience.

By working with Bolt, Klarna seeks to further advance its global operations, with the integration being set to go live in the US later in 2025. Following this, the two companies intend to broaden into additional verticals and markets around the world.