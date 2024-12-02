KCB Bank Kenya and Visa roll out smartphone payment acceptance

KCB Bank Kenya and Visa have introduced a contactless acceptance tool that allows merchants to process card payments directly on Android smartphones.

The initiative is designed to reduce reliance on conventional point-of-sale devices, which can be costly for small enterprises.

The Tap-to-Phone feature uses the Visa Acceptance Platform, which supports tokenisation and other security controls intended to meet international payment standards. According to representatives from KCB Bank Kenya, offering payment acceptance through smartphones forms part of the bank’s wider digital strategy, which aims to expand access to electronic transactions and streamline customer interactions.

A change toward smartphone-based acceptance

Visa officials noted that turning existing mobile devices into acceptance tools could help more businesses engage in digital commerce by removing hardware-related barriers. They indicated that advancing such technology is viewed as a way to support financial participation and encourage the country’s shift toward a digital economy.

The two companies stated that the rollout contributes to their ongoing focus on improving merchant infrastructure. For KCB Bank Kenya, the programme aligns with continued investments in digital channels and support systems intended to improve service availability. For Visa, it fits within regional efforts to expand secure, low-cost payment capabilities in markets where small businesses often depend heavily on mobile technology.

KCB Bank Kenya remains one of the country’s largest retail banking providers, operating an extensive branch and agent network and offering services across several East African markets through KCB Group Plc. The bank’s existing digital platforms, including mobile and online channels, have played a central role in its expansion of remote banking services.

The collaboration between KCB Bank Kenya and Visa marks an additional step in Kenya’s progression toward a wider use of contactless and cashless payment tools, particularly among merchants looking for affordable acceptance methods.