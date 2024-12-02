Juspay raises USD 50 mln From WestBridge Capital

Juspay has raised USD 50 million in a Series D follow-on funding round led by WestBridge Capital, as the payments technology firm supports its international expansion plans.

The transaction, which includes both primary and secondary components, values Juspay at approximately USD 1.2 billion.

The secondary part of the deal allows early backers and employees holding stock options to realise partial liquidity. This marks the second such liquidity event facilitated by Juspay within the past year, according to the company.

The funding comes in the context of continued operational growth. Juspay reports that its annualised total payment volume has surpassed USD 1 trillion, with the platform handling more than 300 million transactions each day. Its payment infrastructure is used by a range of global enterprises across sectors, including travel, e-commerce, banking, insurance and food delivery, such as Amazon, Google, HSBC, Zurich Insurance, Flipkart, IndiGo and Swiggy.

Global footprint and product focus

Juspay has expanded its presence beyond India and now operates across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the UK, North America and Latin America. The company focuses on providing modular and interoperable payment infrastructure for enterprises and financial institutions, with an emphasis on supporting large-scale transaction processing.

Alongside geographic expansion, Juspay has been investing in artificial intelligence tools aimed at improving internal productivity and merchant-facing services. Company officials said the firm’s approach over the past decade has centred on addressing structural challenges in global payments through engineering-led development, rather than rapid product diversification.

Representatives from Juspay indicated that the latest investment is intended to support long-term growth while maintaining operational sustainability, adding that the inclusion of a secondary component was designed to recognise early contributors to the business.

WestBridge Capital officials described Juspay as a payments infrastructure provider that has gradually expanded its scope, moving from orchestration tools to more comprehensive systems supporting banks and real-time payment networks. They noted that the firm’s focus on core payment technology and disciplined expansion were key factors behind the investment.