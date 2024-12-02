IXOPAY has announced the launch of new TokenEx packages, which aim to optimise Token-First Payments, as well as the company’s support for Brazil’s PIX.

Following this announcement, the three new TokenEx tokenization packages were designed in order to optimise merchants' secure payment data, reduce complexity, as well as maintain independence across processors, markets, and payment methods.

Furthermore, as payment ecosystems become increasingly fragmented, many businesses remain constrained by processor-owned tokens, rigid integrations, and infrastructure that is costly to change. With this in mind, IXOPAY’s new TokenEx packages aim to establish tokenization as the foundation for modern payments, as well as providing merchants with access to a standardised, future-ready way to protect data, retain control, and scale without the need to re-architecting their payments stack.

Launching a token-first approach that aims to remove complexity

According to the official press release, these packages were developed like a ready-made kit with everything measured, assembled, and optimised from the start. At the same time, whether a merchant is establishing a secure foundation, scaling across processors, or expanding payment acceptance, the company will focus on enabling them to move quickly without locking themselves in.

The three new TokenEx packages include:

TokenEx Core , representing a token-first foundation for secure, independent payments, which combines Network Tokens (for optimised recurring and card-on-file payments) with Universal Tokens that provide portability and flexibility across processors and endpoints. In addition, the product also prevents processor lock-in and reduces PCI scope through the process of keeping payment data portable and storing token values instead of sensitive card data, while also establishing a future-ready payments foundation that supports growth, flexibility, and long-term optionality.

, representing a token-first foundation for secure, independent payments, which combines Network Tokens (for optimised recurring and card-on-file payments) with Universal Tokens that provide portability and flexibility across processors and endpoints. In addition, the product also prevents processor lock-in and reduces PCI scope through the process of keeping payment data portable and storing token values instead of sensitive card data, while also establishing a future-ready payments foundation that supports growth, flexibility, and long-term optionality. TokenEx Connect , which was developed in order to scale across processors, markets, and regions, while also including everything in Core, plus pre-built integrations to 20+ payment service providers for faster multi-processor strategies. Furthermore, the service allowed rapid expansion and provider changes without the need of re-vaulting data or rebuilding integrations, reducing operational complexity and delivering faster time to value while maintaining full data ownership, PCI compliance, and long-term flexibility as well.

, which was developed in order to scale across processors, markets, and regions, while also including everything in Core, plus pre-built integrations to 20+ payment service providers for faster multi-processor strategies. Furthermore, the service allowed rapid expansion and provider changes without the need of re-vaulting data or rebuilding integrations, reducing operational complexity and delivering faster time to value while maintaining full data ownership, PCI compliance, and long-term flexibility as well. Alternative Payments, which expands acceptance beyond cards, without added complexity. Moreover, the solution also provides access to popular alternative and local payment methods, including PayPal, Venmo, Skrill, Klarna, and other Buy Now, Pay Later options, as well as improving conversion and customer experience by supporting preferred ways to pay across key markets. In addition, it will also increase payment resilience and flexibility by diversifying acceptance beyond cards.

Expanding global payment possibilities with PIX in Brazil

IXOPAY also announced support for Brazil’s PIX instant payment system through its strategic collaboration with dLocal, expanding its global payment connectivity. Through the process of enabling PIX through its vendor-agnostic infrastructure, IXOPAY is expected to allow merchants to enter or expand in Brazil without building local integrations, while also accelerating market entry and supporting preferred local payment methods at scale.