IXOPAY announces partnership with TrustPay





Following this collaboration, TrustPay will offer its efficient and secure range of payment services to traders, aiming to meet the needs and demands of businesses and companies around the world. Moreover, the company will provide merchants with the needed tools for streamlining their payment processes and for expanding into new markets, while securely developing their businesses as well.

In addition to its solutions, IXOPAY is set to offer its tools and products in order to optimise the manner in which enterprises develop their payment processes seamlessly. By using intelligent routing services and risk management functions, the platform’s architecture and technology will also enable centralised reconciliation and settlements, including a plugin-based integration of acquirers and payment solution providers.









IXOPAY’s strategy of development

Payment orchestration platform that provides customers around the world with flexible and secure global payment process options, IXOPAY had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering different geographies globally.

In April 2023, IXOPAY announced its partnership with fintech EBANX in order to offer global brands and businesses payment solutions. The companies started their initiative in Latin America and were set to facilitate access together with delivering local payment methods to clients and users. Moreover, the firms aimed to improve the overall accessibility to new regions and enable the development and growth of international traders and merchants.

Through this deal, IXOPAY was given the capability to accept local cards in Brazil, Mexico, Columbia, Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Earlier in March 2023, IXOPAY teamed up with trust platform Forter in order to provide real-time decisions about customer trustworthiness to companies and businesses. The automated fraud decisioning services of Forter were set to improve the manner in which IXOPAY merchants drove revenue growth, as well as the way they met their needs and enhanced the customer experience.

The collaboration addressed the challenge of combating fraudulent activities by making targeted decisions about clients’ identity and trustworthiness at critical interactions. The plan was set to simultaneously prevent and detect fraud while also maximising the experience of clients and their overall lifetime value.

Forter’s solutions were integrated directly into IXOPAY’s payment orchestration platform by using a central application programming interface (API). This focused on bringing merchants the possibility to use Forter’s network of online retailers in a fast and secure manner, without the need for an implementation process.



For more information about IXOPAY and TrustPay, please check out their detailed profiles in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.



