IXOPAY, EBANX provide local payments to global brands

Set to facilitate this access together with offering local payment methods to consumers, the collaboration’s main goal is to improve accessibility to new regions and enable growth for international merchants.
IXOPAY’s agnostic payment orchestration platform offers the basis for flexible payment stacks, connecting clients to a multitude of payment providers and payment methods through a single API. The EBANX collaboration extends the ability to accept local cards in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile and Uruguay.
As per the information detailed in the press release, Central and South America are amongst the fastest-growing regions of digital buyers worldwide and are expected to continue growing through 2025 with an annual growth rate 2.5x that of North America, as per an EBANX Beyond Borders study. Following this increase in consumer numbers, digital payments have gained relevance, enabling access to an extensive range of products and services within the digital space.
Commenting on the announcement, Gregory Cornwell, VP of Global Channels and Business Development at EBANX advised that through this partnership, EBANX assists IXOPAY in providing its global customers with access to localised payments to address digital commerce particularities in the largest economies in Latin America.
Per their statement, localised payment methods are believed to be critical in achieving the best results with consumers in growing markets, and the company is looking forward to collaborating with IXOPAY in its mission to promote access through payments.
The press release further details that the increased demand for digital services comes from a young and connected population, which drives innovation in the payment industry. What is more, Latin America is amongst the most innovative areas when talking about payments, settling the basis for digital transformations in account-based transfers, e-wallets, and cash-based vouchers.
The announcement also highlights that forecasts for the region expect an increase in the alternative, instant and mobile payment methods, with credit card usage still leading with a 28% market share.
