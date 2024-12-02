IsraJets adopts Airwallex for global payments

IsraJets, a private aviation operator with activity in the United States, Israel and Cyprus, has adopted the financial infrastructure provided by Airwallex.

The integration allows IsraJets to process payments across multiple currencies and jurisdictions from a single platform, aiming to reduce the operational friction often associated with cross-border banking.

Officials from IsraJets stated that the previous reliance on traditional banking systems was increasingly incompatible with their business model, which often requires urgent travel confirmations and immediate fund transfers. The company routinely manages bookings and vendor payments in various time zones and currencies, necessitating faster settlement times than those available through standard financial channels.

Through the new system, IsraJets can accept customer payments using multicurrency virtual IBANs in over 16 countries or through credit cards, while also handling staff and supplier disbursements through the same interface. According to representatives from the company, the switch has resulted in reduced transaction costs and lower currency conversion fees, in addition to time savings through fewer manual processes.

Expansion plans include automation and API integration

IsraJets is now planning to deepen its use of the platform by integrating Airwallex’s API functionality. This would enable further automation of payment workflows and support the company’s expansion into Europe and the Gulf region. Representatives noted that the aim is to increase operational scalability and improve financial visibility as the company prepares to expand its range of travel services.

A spokesperson from Airwallex commented that the aviation firm’s business model reflects the need for fast, flexible financial infrastructure. The payments provider said its tools were developed for sectors that require real-time transaction capabilities, including multicurrency payments, vendor payouts, and card issuing.

IsraJets, which provides private jet charter and management services to business and VIP clients, said the platform has also helped reduce reliance on technical staff due to its user-friendly interface. The partnership supports IsraJets' efforts to maintain service continuity while scaling operations, particularly in regions like Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where demand for private aviation is on the rise.