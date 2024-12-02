Adyen has partnered with JOE & THE JUICE to transform its in-store payment experience using Adyen’s multimedia countertop SFO1 terminal.

Adyen offers comprehensive payment solutions, data-driven insights, and financial products all within one global platform, enabling businesses to reach their goals more swiftly. With a presence in various locations worldwide, Adyen partners with companies such as Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

For more than ten years, JOE & THE JUICE has collaborated with Adyen to optimise payment operations and increase efficiency as the brand expands its global presence. As it accelerates its growth in the US market, the company is leveraging Adyen’s technology to elevate the in-store experience.

Payment solutions

The recent introduction of Adyen’s SFO1 terminals represents an important advancement, merging simplified payment processing with integrated brand engagement and loyalty programs right at the point of sale. This allows JOE & THE JUICE to transform each transaction into an opportunity for interaction, utilising real-time data and feedback to bolster the brand and deepen customer relationships.

Strategic insights for growth

In alignment with its US growth strategy, JOE & THE JUICE is employing these smart terminals to streamline the checkout process and to collect valuable insights. This data aids in updating store experiences, refining marketing strategies, and ultimately fostering long-term customer loyalty in a competitive food and beverage landscape.

The SFO1 terminal optimises JOE & THE JUICE's digital growth by facilitating pre-ordering via the app, offering tailored loyalty rewards, and integrating marketing content right at the checkout. This transition highlights the increasing consumer desire for personalised brand experiences in the company’s markets across the US and Europe.

Officials from Adyen indicated that the checkout experience varies between US and European customers, especially in terms of contactless payments and credit card usage. The company is eager to help JOE & THE JUICE customise their offerings to better align with local consumer preferences. The SFO1 terminal streamlines the process of rewarding customers and collecting real-time insights. It showcases how the point of sale can transform into a point of connection.