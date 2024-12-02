Ingenico, Samsung, and Talus partner

Ingenico, Samsung Electronics America, and Talus have partnered in order to bring a modern mobile business operating solution to the UK and global marketplaces.

Following this announcement, through the use of the Ingenico SoftPOS tap-to-pay capabilities, the Talus mobile app will have the possibility to further develop NFC-compatible Samsung mobile devices into payments terminals, with no dedicated payments hardware being required.

In addition, the three-way partnership is expected to expand access to mobile payments for businesses across the region of the UK, while also delivering frictionless operations with more flexible ways to accept payments wherever business happens. Small-to-midsize businesses, as well as large enterprises, will be given the possibility to accept card and digital wallet payments in-store or in the field.

Furthermore, beyond payments, the platform is expected to bring together inventory, customer management, and real-time insights through the use of one intuitive experience. The process of onboarding will be quick and easy, with transparent pricing from day one, while businesses will be allowed to accept payments within minutes, reducing setup time, logistics, and hardware costs.

Providing businesses and merchants with a secure option for payments with familiar technology

According to the official press release, by being compliant with PCI MPoC and Tap-to-Phone frameworks, the solution was developed in order to deliver secure contactless transactions. At the same time, Talus full-service provider (FSP) services and US-based 24/7 customer support are also included, aiming to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in the ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

Moreover, as organisations and institutions of all types and sizes now have access to modern, robust business solutions on everyday smartphones and tablets, the partnership will focus on bringing a business operating solution to market that’s both cost-effective and secure. According to officials of the companies, software-based payments only work at scale when security and trust are built in from the start, so the collaboration will also prioritise the process of bringing certified SoftPOS technology to businesses that need flexibility without compromising on safety.