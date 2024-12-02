India and Bhutan have announced a cross-border remittance initiative that will connect India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with Bhutan's postal network through the Universal Postal Union's PosTransfer system.

The initiative is designed to extend digital remittance access to citizens in both countries through existing postal infrastructure.

As part of the collaboration, India Post and Bhutan Post have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on postal cooperation, establishing a formal framework covering postal operations, technology development, capacity building, logistics connectivity, philately, and knowledge exchange.

Capacity building and technology cooperation

The MoU includes provision for Bhutanese postal officials to participate in training programmes at institutions under India's Department of Posts, including the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai National Postal Academy. Training will focus on operational expertise, management capacity, and emerging technologies in the postal sector.

On the technology side, both countries agreed to share experience and best practices from India Post's technology ecosystem, including work on digital postal systems and India's Digital Address Code, which is aimed at improving addressing accuracy, logistics planning, and service delivery.

India also expressed willingness to share knowledge on how postal networks can support financial inclusion through postal financial services, including channelling public savings and providing accessible financial services to underserved communities, an area where India Post has developed significant operational experience domestically.

The announcement is part of a broader effort to extend UPI's reach internationally. Earlier in 2026, India confirmed that UPI would launch on a trial basis in Japan during fiscal year 2026, enabling Indian tourists to make QR code payments linked directly to bank accounts in partnership with NTT DATA.

The Bhutan initiative adds a remittance and financial inclusion dimension to UPI's cross-border expansion, using the established postal network as a distribution channel rather than relying solely on bank or fintech infrastructure.