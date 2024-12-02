ICICI Bank launches Rupay credit cards

To begin with, the ICICI Bank RuPay Credit Card is available in the Coral variant of the Bank’s Gemstone series, which will be followed by Rubyx and Sapphiro variants soon.

Called, ‘ICICI Bank Coral RuPay Credit Card’, the contactless card offers a host of privileges and benefits including reward points on daily purchases like shopping and restaurants, paying utility bills, complimentary domestic airport and railway lounge access, waiver of fuel surcharge, discounts on movie tickets and dining, among others. The card also offers exclusive benefits of the RuPay network such as accident insurance coverage to the cardholder and dedicated personal concierge services.

The partnership has combined the advantages of ICICI Bank Credit Cards with RuPay’s offerings, providing different benefits to customers. The association will dispense a convenient, rewarding and shopping experience to the users of the card. Over the years, RuPay has progressively established itself as a modern brand by offering innovative and customer-oriented value propositions backed up by technology.





Benefits of the ‘ICICI Bank Coral RuPay Credit Card’

Some of the advantages of the ‘ICICI Bank Coral RuPay Credit Card’ consists in the fact that the customers can earn two reward points on every USD 1.25 spent on the card (except fuel). Besides, they can earn one reward point on every USD 1.25 spent on utilities and insurance categories.

There is also a reward consisting in 2000 bonus points on spending USD 2,502 on the card in a year. Additionally, users can earn 1,000 bonus reward points each time USD 1,251 is spent on the card thereafter (with maximum of 10,000 reward points per year).

Point-based cards and miles-based cards are a lot like cash back rewards cards – but instead of earning dollars on every purchase, users earn points or miles. Like cash back, they usually earn points or miles on purchases at a set rate. Many points and mile-based rewards cards increase the rate when spending in certain categories.





ICICI Bank is diversifying its offering

In June 2022, ICICI Bank has partnered with EMI BNPL network ZestMoney. The partnership allows the bank to expand its Cardless EMI product that facilitates purchases at participating physical retail and ecommerce platforms. When using ZestMoney’s BNPL capabilities, ICICI customers can use cardless credit to make purchases of up to USD 12.900 online or in-store and pay for it in EMIs.

ICICI customers can also use ZestMoney’s Pay-in-3 offering that allows users to split their transaction into three EMIs without extra cost.

In the same month, ICICI Bank has launched a digital platform to address the needs of the students aspiring to pursue higher education. Called ‘Campus Power’, the platform caters to the needs of the entire student ecosystem comprising students, parents, and institutes.

‘Campus Power’ assists users to explore financial products matching their needs ranging from bank accounts including overseas accounts, education loan, and its tax benefit, foreign exchange solutions, payment solutions, cards, other loans, and investments.