ICICI Bank launches digital platform dedicated to students

Friday 24 June 2022 14:18 CET | News

ICICI Bank, an India-based private sector lender, has launched a digital platform to address the needs of the students aspiring to pursue higher education.

Called ‘Campus Power’, the platform caters to the needs of the entire student ecosystem comprising students, parents, and institutes.

‘Campus Power’ assists users to explore financial products matching their needs ranging from bank accounts including overseas accounts, education loan, and its tax benefit, foreign exchange solutions, payment solutions, cards, other loans, and investments. Further, the platform provides information regarding a host of value-added services related to higher studies in India and foreign countries including Canada, UK, Germany, US, and Australia. The partners provide the services on courses/ universities, destinations, admission counselling, test preparation, overseas accommodation, and travel assistance.

ICICI Bank is setting up branches dedicated to the student ecosystem. The first branch has been set up at IIT Kanpur and seven more will be added in the campus of top premier institutes across the country.


Keywords: banks, product launch, digital banking, financial services, payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: ICICI Bank
Countries: India
